    Connecting Militaries in South America [Image 2 of 2]

    Connecting Militaries in South America

    COLOMBIA

    12.01.2022

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    U.S. Army advisors assigned to 4th Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, and members of Colombia’s Comando de Apoyo de Fuegos pose alongside members of Colombia’s Batallón de Artillería de Campaña 1, regarded as Colombia’s most capable field artillery unit, at La Guajira, Colombia, December 2022. U.S. Army advisors are employed in the region advising and assisting Colombia’s Army on a wide range of military occupations to increase interoperability between the two countries. Courtesy photo.

    This work, Connecting Militaries in South America [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

