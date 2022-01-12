Connecting Militaries in South America

U.S. Army advisors assigned to 4th Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, and members of Colombia’s Comando de Apoyo de Fuegos pose alongside members of Colombia’s Batallón de Artillería de Campaña 1, regarded as Colombia’s most capable field artillery unit, at La Guajira, Colombia, December 2022. U.S. Army advisors are employed in the region advising and assisting Colombia’s Army on a wide range of military occupations to increase interoperability between the two countries. Courtesy photo.

