Connecting Militaries in South America

U.S. Army advisors assigned to 4th Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, and members of Colombia's Comando de Apoyo de Fuegos pose alongside members of Colombia's Batallón de Artillería de Campaña 1, regarded as Colombia's most capable field artillery unit, at La Guajira, Colombia, December 2022. U.S. Army advisors are employed in the region advising and assisting Colombia's Army on a wide range of military occupations to increase interoperability between the two countries.

U.S. Army advisors assigned to 4th Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, traveled to La Guajira region of Colombia alongside Comando de Apoyo de Fuegos, Colombia’s fire support command, in mid-December to assess their procedures and technical prowess in planning and executing field artillery missions using 155m Howitzer cannons.



It was the first time in 1st SFAB’s history in South America, advisors have partnered with Batallón de Artillería de Campaña 1 (BAACA 1). The team was brought in specifically for a live fire event where Colombia’s BAACA 1 drilled their cannon crews using live ammunition.



U.S. military advisors stood side by side with their partners throughout the planning process to the coordination center to rounds being loaded and lanyards pulled to firing rounds for training, and later the advisors provided feedback to help the organization improve.



“This was the most rewarding mission that our team has accomplished as a direct result of working with such an eager and motivated partner,” said Capt. Joseph Dang, a field artillery advisor assigned to 4th Battalion helped with guidance during BAACA 1.



According to Dang, BAACA 1 is in a unique position because they are spearheading efforts to modernize Columbia’s field artillery capabilities and are playing an important role in Columbia’s Army as they pursue NATO certification.



Advisors assigned to U.S. Army’s 1st SFAB enjoy a persistent presence in Colombia and work every day to connect the nations and their militaries through engagements such as these.



“Field Artillery advising is the center of what it takes to ensure our multinational partners are able to fight in combined arms environment,” said Lt. Col. Jeremy Secrest, commander of 4th Battalion, 1st SFAB and senior field artillery advisor.



“We don’t go to war as a nation without a coalition and it is important that we are able to work with each and every nation we partner with,” added Secrest. “Our work in doctrine and developing interoperability does much to increase the capability of the future coalitions.”



Since the U.S. Army activated the 1st SFAB in 2018, its primary focus has been to build interoperability with partner nations and their security forces. Doing so plays an important role in achieving national strategic objectives worldwide.