Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SpaceWERX at SpaceCom 2023 [Image 3 of 3]

    SpaceWERX at SpaceCom 2023

    UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Photo by Dennis Stewart 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Description,
    SpaceWERX Director, Lt Col Walter McMillan joins a panel at the Space Mobility Conference to share strategic insights on reducing the concentrations of space debris to reduce risk to orbital and launch flight safety, optimize the domain, and enable mobility without hindrance. The conference was co-located with the SpaceCom 2023 event in Orlando, FL on February 21, 2023.
    Pictured Left to Right
    Dr Moriba Jah, Voyager
    Charity Weeden, Astroscale
    Dr Richard Dabello, Director of Space Commerce
    Dr Daniel Ceperley, CEO LeoLabs
    Dr Tom Cooley, AFRL
    Dr. Ezinne Uzo-Okoro, Space Policy, White House Office of Science & Technology Policy
    LtCol Walter McMillan, Director SpaceWERX

    Photo credit, Gabe Mounce

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 08:48
    Photo ID: 7645928
    VIRIN: 230221-O-GC712-019
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SpaceWERX at SpaceCom 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by Dennis Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SpaceWERX at SpaceCom 2023
    SpaceWERX at SpaceCom 2023
    SpaceWERX at SpaceCom 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spacecom
    McMillan
    AFWERX
    SpaceWERX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT