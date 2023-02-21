SpaceWERX at SpaceCom 2023

SpaceWERX Director, Lt Col Walter McMillan joins a panel at the Space Mobility Conference to share strategic insights on reducing the concentrations of space debris to reduce risk to orbital and launch flight safety, optimize the domain, and enable mobility without hindrance. The conference was co-located with the SpaceCom 2023 event in Orlando, FL on February 21, 2023.

Pictured Left to Right:

Dr. Ezinne Uzo-Okoro, Space Policy, White House Office of Science & Technology Policy

LtCol Walter McMillan, Director SpaceWERX



Photo credit, Gabe Mounce

