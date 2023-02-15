Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center First Responders and Emergency Medical Centers Conduct Mass Casualty Drill [Image 6 of 6]

    UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center First Responders and Emergency Medical Centers Conduct Mass Casualty Drill

    MD, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Oliver Serna 

    Naval District Washington

    COLLEGE PARK, Md. (Feb. 15, 2023) -- University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center first responders and emergency medical centers conduct mass casualty drill.The drill was conducted as part of Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2023, a yearly, two-part anti-terrorism and force protection exercise designed to test the effectiveness of the installations readiness and training programs. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oliver Serna)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 08:43
    Photo ID: 7645866
    VIRIN: 230215-N-DD308-1141
    Resolution: 4939x3286
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: MD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center First Responders and Emergency Medical Centers Conduct Mass Casualty Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Oliver Serna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center First Responders and Emergency Medical Centers Conduct Mass Casualty Drill
    First Responders
    Emergency Services
    Exercise
    CSSC23

