UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center First Responders and Emergency Medical Centers Conduct Mass Casualty Drill

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (Feb. 15, 2023) -- University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center first responders and emergency medical centers conduct mass casualty drill.The drill was conducted as part of Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2023, a yearly, two-part anti-terrorism and force protection exercise designed to test the effectiveness of the installations readiness and training programs. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oliver Serna)
