U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas speaks with U.S. service members during a visit to Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 21, 2023. Seven U.S. senators visited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and met with Team PSAB service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 08:51
|Photo ID:
|7645850
|VIRIN:
|230221-F-TG061-1134
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.77 MB
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Congressional Delegation visit PSAB [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
