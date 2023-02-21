Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congressional Delegation visit PSAB [Image 11 of 15]

    Congressional Delegation visit PSAB

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    02.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas poses for a photo with U.S. service members in front of an F-16 during a visit to Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 21, 2023. Seven U.S. senators visited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and met with Team PSAB service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joao Marcus Costa)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 08:51
    Photo ID: 7645847
    VIRIN: 230221-F-TG061-1007
    Resolution: 6812x4573
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    CODEL
    U.S. Senators
    AFCENT
    U.S. Air Force
    PSAB
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

