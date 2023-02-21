U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas poses for a photo with U.S. service members in front of an F-16 during a visit to Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 21, 2023. Seven U.S. senators visited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and met with Team PSAB service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2023 Date Posted: 02.23.2023 08:51 Photo ID: 7645847 VIRIN: 230221-F-TG061-1007 Resolution: 6812x4573 Size: 5.7 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Congressional Delegation visit PSAB [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.