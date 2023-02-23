Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF Expeditionary Center Commander visit 727th Air Mobility Squadron [Image 4 of 6]

    USAF Expeditionary Center Commander visit 727th Air Mobility Squadron

    UNITED KINGDOM

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, and
    Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, USAFEC command chief, take a moment to
    recognize Airmen from the 727th Air Mobility Squadron, Feb. 22, 2023. The
    leadership team traveled to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, as part of
    a unit immersion with the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing units
    throughout Europe to see how they're advancing Rapid Global Mobility to
    become the Next Generation Air Mobility Operations Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 06:15
    Photo ID: 7645779
    VIRIN: 230223-F-FY723-672
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Expeditionary Center Commander visit 727th Air Mobility Squadron [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Rapid Global Mobility
    USAF Expeditionary Center
    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing
    727th Air Mobility Squadron
    USAFEC Commander
    USAFEC Command Chief

