Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, and
Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, USAFEC command chief, take a moment to
recognize Airmen from the 727th Air Mobility Squadron, Feb. 22, 2023. The
leadership team traveled to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, as part of
a unit immersion with the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing units
throughout Europe to see how they're advancing Rapid Global Mobility to
become the Next Generation Air Mobility Operations Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 06:15
|Photo ID:
|7645779
|VIRIN:
|230223-F-FY723-672
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF Expeditionary Center Commander visit 727th Air Mobility Squadron [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT