USAF Expeditionary Center Commander visit 727th Air Mobility Squadron

Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, and

Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, USAFEC command chief, take a moment to

recognize Airmen from the 727th Air Mobility Squadron, Feb. 22, 2023. The

leadership team traveled to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, as part of

a unit immersion with the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing units

throughout Europe to see how they're advancing Rapid Global Mobility to

become the Next Generation Air Mobility Operations Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

