U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Vatterot, a paratrooper with Chosen Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Infantry Brigade, supervises the firing of an AT4 anti-tank weapon during exercise Justified Accord 23 (JA23) in Isiolo, Kenya, Feb. 19, 2023. JA23 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise in East Africa. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), this multinational exercise brings together more than 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2023 Date Posted: 02.23.2023 03:32 Photo ID: 7645689 VIRIN: 230219-A-ET561-131 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 11.89 MB Location: KE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 173rd Airborne Brigade paratroopers fire AT4 during JA23 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.