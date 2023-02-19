A round from an unguided, shoulder-fired AT4 hits the target during exercise Justified Accord 23 (JA23) in Isiolo, Kenya, Feb. 19, 2023. JA23 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise in East Africa. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), this multinational exercise brings together more than 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2023 Date Posted: 02.23.2023 04:04 Photo ID: 7645687 VIRIN: 230219-A-ET561-055 Resolution: 2274x1338 Size: 498.62 KB Location: KE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 173rd Airborne Brigade paratroopers fire AT4 during JA23 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.