Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    173rd Airborne Brigade paratroopers fire AT4 during JA23 [Image 3 of 5]

    173rd Airborne Brigade paratroopers fire AT4 during JA23

    KENYA

    02.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    A round from an unguided, shoulder-fired AT4 hits the target during exercise Justified Accord 23 (JA23) in Isiolo, Kenya, Feb. 19, 2023. JA23 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise in East Africa. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), this multinational exercise brings together more than 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 04:04
    Photo ID: 7645687
    VIRIN: 230219-A-ET561-055
    Resolution: 2274x1338
    Size: 498.62 KB
    Location: KE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Airborne Brigade paratroopers fire AT4 during JA23 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Paratroopers fire AT4 during JA23
    173rd Airborne Brigade paratroopers fire AT4 during JA23
    173rd Airborne Brigade paratroopers fire AT4 during JA23
    Paratroopers fire AT4 during JA23
    173rd Airborne Brigade paratroopers fire AT4 during JA23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AT4
    503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment
    173rd
    Stronger Together
    JustifiedAccord
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT