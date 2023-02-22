Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Paul Hamilton engine room operations [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Paul Hamilton engine room operations

    GULF OF OMAN

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230222-N-NH267-1053 GULF OF OMAN (Feb. 22, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrician) Fireman Zachary Andres, assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), repairs an electric submersible pump in the Gulf of Oman, Feb. 22, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 02:16
    Photo ID: 7645623
    VIRIN: 230222-N-NH257-1053
    Resolution: 4898x3118
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Hamilton engine room operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Paul Hamilton engine room operations
    USS Paul Hamilton engine room operations
    USS Paul Hamilton engine room operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Paul Hamilton
    Gulf of Oman
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Middle East

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT