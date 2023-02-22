USS Paul Hamilton engine room operations

230222-N-NH267-1030 GULF OF OMAN (Feb. 22, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrician) Fireman Shane Davidson, assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), tests an electric submersible pump in the Gulf of Oman, Feb. 22, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

