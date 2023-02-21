Light Marine Air Defense Integrated System at Iron Fist 23

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, stage for follow on operations with a Light Marine Air Defense Integrated System during Iron Fist 23 at Hijudai, Japan, Feb. 21, 2023. The LMADIS allows Marines to detect and counter unmanned flying aircraft. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Vincent Pham)

