Gift Exchange Iron Fist 23

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado, combat photographer, with Command Element, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, trades patches with a soldier from the 1st Regimental Landing Team, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, during Iron Fist 23 at Hijudai, Japan, Feb. 20, 2023. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Vincent Pham)

