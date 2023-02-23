230223-N-OG286-1012 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 23, 2023) Cmdr. Nolen Roberson, officer in charge of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi Branch Health Clinic, addresses the audience at Club Trilogy during a medical presentation. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry X. Liu)

This work, Medical Presentation [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Henry Liu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.