    Medical Presentation [Image 1 of 2]

    Medical Presentation

    ATSUGI, JAPAN

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Henry Liu 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    230223-N-OG286-1006 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 23, 2023) Sailors and civilians participate in a medical presentation at Club Trilogy onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry X. Liu)

