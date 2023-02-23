230223-N-OG286-1006 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 23, 2023) Sailors and civilians participate in a medical presentation at Club Trilogy onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry X. Liu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 23:52 Photo ID: 7645506 VIRIN: 230223-N-OG286-1006 Resolution: 5623x3753 Size: 1.65 MB Location: ATSUGI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical Presentation [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Henry Liu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.