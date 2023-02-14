Navy Capt. Felix Bigby, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center director, gives retired Army Lt. Col. Johnnie Jackson as certificate of appreciation for being early innovator in establishing electronic health records and automation within the Military Health System (MHS) during WRNMMC's monthly town hall meeting Feb. 14.

(Photographs by Harvey A. Duze, Office of Command Communications – WRNMMC)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 17:31 Photo ID: 7645149 VIRIN: 230222-D-AB123-1002 Resolution: 2767x2659 Size: 2.29 MB Location: BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WRNMMC Recognizes Navy’s Civilian Pharmacist of the Year, Electronic Medical Records Innovator [Image 3 of 3], by Harvey Duze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.