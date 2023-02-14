Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WRNMMC Recognizes Navy’s Civilian Pharmacist of the Year, Electronic Medical Records Innovator [Image 1 of 3]

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Harvey Duze 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Director Navy Capt. Felix Bigby (left) and Command Master Chief Trey Hauptmann (right) recognize individuals earning the Values in Action Awards during WRNMMC's monthly town hall meeting Feb. 14. (Photographs by Harvey A. Duze, Office of Command Communications – WRNMMC)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
