Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U-2 Pilot over Central Continental United States

    U-2 Pilot over Central Continental United States

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    A U.S. Air Force pilot looked down at the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon as it hovered over the Central Continental United States February 3, 2023. Recovery efforts began shortly after the balloon was downed. (Photo courtesy of the Department of Defense)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 16:04
    Photo ID: 7644960
    VIRIN: 230203-F-XX000-0001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 99
    Downloads: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U-2 Pilot over Central Continental United States, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NORAD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT