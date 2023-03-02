A U.S. Air Force pilot looked down at the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon as it hovered over the Central Continental United States February 3, 2023. Recovery efforts began shortly after the balloon was downed. (Photo courtesy of the Department of Defense)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 16:04
|Photo ID:
|7644960
|VIRIN:
|230203-F-XX000-0001
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|99
|Downloads:
|10
This work, U-2 Pilot over Central Continental United States, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
