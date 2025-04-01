Reflections from Arctic Multidomain Legal Course (AMLC) 25-01

Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Air Force pilot looked down at the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon as it...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Air Force pilot looked down at the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon as it hovered over the Central Continental United States February 3, 2023. Recovery efforts began shortly after the balloon was downed. (Photo courtesy of the Department of Defense) see less | View Image Page

The Arctic operational environment is undergoing significant transformation. The readiness of service members to accomplish their mission depends upon a foundational understanding of legalities across all domains. To train defense and security professionals in this regard, the School for Arctic Security Studies virtually hosted the Arctic Multidomain Legal Course (AMLC) March 4-6, 2025. With more than 50 participants from North American and European countries, participants developed basic knowledge of the legal principles, frameworks, and instruments relevant to the Arctic in the maritime and air domains.



Course participants enhanced their competencies through an in-depth exploration of critical legal and operational issues in the Arctic. Key areas of focus included the strategic significance of freedom of navigation in the region, the regulatory frameworks governing airspace operations—particularly foundational elements of Air Defense Identification Zones (ADIZs), international norms on aircraft interception, and emerging legal considerations surrounding high-altitude unmanned balloon systems. Training also examined how China strategically employs lawfare to challenge legitimacy and erode established legal norms in the Arctic.



The program culminated in a capstone training simulating a United Nations Security Council session, during which participants demonstrated their proficiency by presenting legal arguments in a complex, scenario-based environment. Participant feedback emphasized the course’s exceptional value, describing the AMLC as “stellar,” “comprehensive,” “engaging,” and “timely.” One participant encapsulated the general sentiment, calling it a “must-take” course to best prepare security and defense practitioners to deter war. The next virtual AMLC is scheduled for May 6-8, visit the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies website to sign up: https://tedstevensarcticcenter.org/