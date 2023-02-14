Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Trenesha Clark, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), directs a Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion helicopter, left, on the flight deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), as a U.S. Navy CMV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (HX) 21, also conducts flight operations, Feb. 14, 2023. The King Stallion is a heavy-lift cargo helicopter undergoing sea trials as the next evolution of the CH-53 series helicopters that have been in service since 1966. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 15:24
|Photo ID:
|7644837
|VIRIN:
|230214-N-PC065-1196
|Resolution:
|6225x4150
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sea Trials: CH-53K operates aboard USS Arlington [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT