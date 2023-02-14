Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sea Trials: CH-53K operates aboard USS Arlington [Image 2 of 2]

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Trenesha Clark, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), directs a Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion helicopter, left, on the flight deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), as a U.S. Navy CMV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (HX) 21, also conducts flight operations, Feb. 14, 2023. The King Stallion is a heavy-lift cargo helicopter undergoing sea trials as the next evolution of the CH-53 series helicopters that have been in service since 1966. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 15:24
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
