Sea Trials: CH-53K operates aboard USS Arlington

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Christian James, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), safety observes as a Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion helicopter, left, and a U.S. Navy CMV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (HX) 21, conduct flight operations aboard Arlington, Feb. 14, 2023. The King Stallion is a heavy-lift cargo helicopter undergoing sea trials as the next evolution of the CH-53 series helicopters that have been in service since 1966. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

