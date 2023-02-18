Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo hosts military appreciation night [Image 3 of 5]

    San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo hosts military appreciation night

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2023

    Photo by Spc. Noelani Revina 

    U.S. Army North

    A cowboy competes for bareback horse riding during Military Appreciation Night at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo in San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 18, 2023. The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is one of the largest events held each year with approximately 1.5 million visitors entering the fairgrounds each year. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Noelani Revina)

    This work, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo hosts military appreciation night [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Noelani Revina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army North
    Military Appreciation Night
    Strength of the Nation
    San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo
    Let's Rodeo San Antonio
    U.S. Army North Caisson Platoon

