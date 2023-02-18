U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John R. Evans, Army North commanding general, speaks during Military Appreciation Night at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo in San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 18, 2023. The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is one of the largest events held each year with approximately 1.5 million visitors entering the fairgrounds each year. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Noelani Revina)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 15:46 Photo ID: 7644832 VIRIN: 230218-A-GH746-247 Resolution: 2244x2785 Size: 3.13 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo hosts military appreciation night [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Noelani Revina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.