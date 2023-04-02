Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ruck for Bataan [Image 5 of 6]

    Ruck for Bataan

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Grady Epperly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 507th Security Forces Squadron stretch prior to training for the Bataan Memorial Death March at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. Feb. 4, 2023. The memorial march is conducted in honor of the heroic service members who defended the Philippine Islands during World War II, sacrificing their freedom, health, and, in many cases, their very lives.

    The memorial march will be held March 19, 2023 at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico and is a challenging march through the high desert terrain.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 15:21
    Photo ID: 7644824
    VIRIN: 230204-F-YA464-0141
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ruck for Bataan [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Grady Epperly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

