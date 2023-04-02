Ruck for Bataan

Members of the 507th Security Forces Squadron train in preparation for the Bataan Memorial Death March at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. Feb. 4, 2023. The memorial march is conducted in honor of the heroic service members who defended the Philippine Islands during World War II, sacrificing their freedom, health, and, in many cases, their very lives.



The memorial march will be held March 19, 2023 at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico and is a challenging march through the high desert terrain.

Date Taken: 02.04.2023
Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US