    Volunteer model ship builder at Naval Museum [Image 2 of 3]

    Volunteer model ship builder at Naval Museum

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Norfolk (February 22, 2023) Lee Martin, a volunteer model ship builder at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, is pictured offering some meaningful interpretation regarding the sails and yardarms of the USS Constitution model that he is working on to curious visitors. The museum, located in downtown Norfolk, Virginia, is one of ten U.S. Navy museums reporting to the Naval History and Heritage Command. The museum is also home to a robust volunteer corps and is free to visit. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 12:49
    Photo ID: 7644474
    VIRIN: 230222-N-TG517-080
    Resolution: 5649x3705
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteer model ship builder at Naval Museum [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Model Ship Builder
    Museum Volunteer
    USS Constitution model

