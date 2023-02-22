Norfolk (February 22, 2023) Lee Martin, a volunteer model ship builder at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, is pictured offering some meaningful interpretation regarding the sails and yardarms of the USS Constitution model that he is working on to curious visitors. The museum, located in downtown Norfolk, Virginia, is one of ten U.S. Navy museums reporting to the Naval History and Heritage Command. The museum is also home to a robust volunteer corps and is free to visit. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 12:49 Photo ID: 7644475 VIRIN: 230222-N-TG517-126 Resolution: 5507x3640 Size: 2.64 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Volunteer model ship builder at Naval Museum [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.