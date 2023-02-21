Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A US Army UH-60 Blackhawk is loaded with humanitarian aid supplies

    A US Army UH-60 Blackhawk is loaded with humanitarian aid supplies

    TURKEY

    02.21.2023

    Photo by Capt. William Stroud 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army UH-60M Blackhawk assigned to 1st Armored Division, Combat Aviation Brigade (1AD CAB), is loaded with relief supplies at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 21, 2023. The 1AD CAB provides dynamic lift capability in direct support of USAID and Turkish relief efforts, to those affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye. 1AD CAB is one of several U.S. military units supporting Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2), operating under U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR), and U.S. European Command as part of the International Turkish disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. William Stroud)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 06:44
    Photo ID: 7644005
    VIRIN: 230221-A-MN258-244
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: TR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A US Army UH-60 Blackhawk is loaded with humanitarian aid supplies [Image 5 of 5], by CPT William Stroud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    Target_news_Europe
    VictoryCorps
    TURKIYEHADR

