Makin Island F-35 Landing

An F-35B Lightning II, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), lands on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) in the Gulf of Thailand, Feb. 22, 2023. Makin Island is designed to field an integrated amphibious force that can support operational commanders around the globe with both strike and amphibious capabilities. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th MEU to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lieberknecht)

