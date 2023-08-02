Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam Incident Management Division, alongside personnel from the U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Planning and Disaster Response Advisory Team, conducted a series of operations in Rota, part of the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas, on Feb. 8, 2023. The team conducted a conducted boom deployment in the port of Rota alongside the Department of Public Safety and the Rota Harbormaster to test a proposed geographic response strategy. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
U.S. Coast Guard, with partners, conduct pollution response exercise in Rota
