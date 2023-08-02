Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard, with partners, conduct pollution response exercise in Rota [Image 14 of 14]

    U.S. Coast Guard, with partners, conduct pollution response exercise in Rota

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    02.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam Incident Management Division, alongside personnel from the U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Planning and Disaster Response Advisory Team, conducted a series of operations in Rota, part of the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas, on Feb. 8, 2023. The team conducted a conducted boom deployment in the port of Rota alongside the Department of Public Safety and the Rota Harbormaster to test a proposed geographic response strategy. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    U.S. Coast Guard, with partners, conduct pollution response exercise in Rota

