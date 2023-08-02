U.S. Coast Guard, with partners, conduct pollution response exercise in Rota

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam Incident Management Division, alongside personnel from the U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Planning and Disaster Response Advisory Team, conducted a series of operations in Rota, part of the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas, on Feb. 8, 2023. The team conducted a conducted boom deployment in the port of Rota alongside the Department of Public Safety and the Rota Harbormaster to test a proposed geographic response strategy. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

