    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 8 of 9]

    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Devereux 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason L. Morris, Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego and Western Recruiting Region, prepares to cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony of the new Provost Marshals Office (PMO) building at MCRD San Diego, Feb. 21, 2023. PMO is the joint military and civilian police force tasked with base security and upholding military laws. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Devereux)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 19:14
    Photo ID: 7643557
    VIRIN: 230221-M-EG840-1196
    Resolution: 8070x5383
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    San Diego
    Recruit
    MCRD
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Recruit Training

