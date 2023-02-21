Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason L. Morris, Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego and Western Recruiting Region, gives a speech at the opening ceremony of the new Provost Marshals Office (PMO) building at MCRD San Diego, Feb. 21, 2023. PMO is the joint military and civilian police force tasked with base security and upholding military laws. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Devereux)

