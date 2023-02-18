Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rear Adm. Mark Behning Speaks at JSHS [Image 4 of 4]

    Rear Adm. Mark Behning Speaks at JSHS

    UNITED STATES

    02.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Reynolds 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    230218-N-ED185-1016
    BREMERTON, Wash. (Feb. 18, 2023) Rear Adm. Mark Behning, commander, Submarine Group 9, speaks during the Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (JSHS) in Bremerton, Washington, February 18, 2023. The JSHS is a Department of Defense sponsored science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) program that encourages high school students to conduct original research in the fields of STEM. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 17:27
    Photo ID: 7643465
    VIRIN: 230218-N-ED185-1016
    Resolution: 2746x1961
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Mark Behning Speaks at JSHS [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Brian Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rear Adm. Mark Behning Speaks at JSHS
    Rear Adm. Mark Behning Speaks at JSHS
    Rear Adm. Mark Behning Speaks at JSHS
    Rear Adm. Mark Behning Speaks at JSHS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    STEM
    COMSUBGRU 9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT