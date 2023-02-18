Rear Adm. Mark Behning Speaks at JSHS

230218-N-ED185-1013

BREMERTON, Wash. (Feb. 18, 2023) Rear Adm. Mark Behning, commander, Submarine Group 9, speaks during the Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (JSHS) in Bremerton, Washington, February 18, 2023. The JSHS is a Department of Defense sponsored science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) program that encourages high school students to conduct original research in the fields of STEM. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)

