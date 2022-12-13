Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam awarded ‘StormReady/TsunamiReady’ certificate

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Photo by Joanne Tumacder 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Capt. Mark Sohaney, right, commanding officer of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and JBPHH Emergency Operations Center (EOC) personnel pose with StormReady signs as JBPHH is designated as StormReady and TsunamiReady by John Bravender (left), a warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS). JBPHH is the first installation in the Pacific and State of Hawaii to receive both the StormReady and TsunamiReady recognitions. (U.S. Navy photo by Joanne Tumacder)

