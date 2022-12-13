Capt. Mark Sohaney, right, commanding officer of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and JBPHH Emergency Operations Center (EOC) personnel pose with StormReady signs as JBPHH is designated as StormReady and TsunamiReady by John Bravender (left), a warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS). JBPHH is the first installation in the Pacific and State of Hawaii to receive both the StormReady and TsunamiReady recognitions. (U.S. Navy photo by Joanne Tumacder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2022 Date Posted: 02.21.2023 16:41 Photo ID: 7643411 VIRIN: 221213-N-XF236-0178 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 1.26 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam awarded ‘StormReady/TsunamiReady’ certificate, by Joanne Tumacder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.