Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam awarded ‘StormReady/TsunamiReady’ certificate

Capt. Mark Sohaney, right, commanding officer of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and JBPHH Emergency Operations Center (EOC) personnel pose with StormReady signs as JBPHH is designated as StormReady and TsunamiReady by John Bravender (left), a warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS). JBPHH is the first installation in the Pacific and State of Hawaii to receive both the StormReady and TsunamiReady recognitions. (U.S. Navy photo by Joanne Tumacder)
