    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Buffalo District's Project Engineer Luis Rivera Diaz Receives the Bronze de Fleury [Image 5 of 5]

    Buffalo District's Project Engineer Luis Rivera Diaz Receives the Bronze de Fleury

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Luis Rivera Diaz, Project Engineer working out of the Luckey Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP) project near Toledo, Ohio was awarded the Bronze Order of the de Fleury Medal in a ceremony held at the Buffalo District Cleveland, Ohio field office led by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Commander Brig. Gen. Kimberly Peeples and Buffalo District Commander Lt. Col. Colby Krug, February 2, 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 15:32
    Photo ID: 7643252
    VIRIN: 230201-A-VR700-034
    Resolution: 588x1080
    Size: 548 KB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buffalo District's Project Engineer Luis Rivera Diaz Receives the Bronze de Fleury [Image 5 of 5], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Bronze de Fleury

