Luis Rivera Diaz, Project Engineer working out of the Luckey Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP) project near Toledo, Ohio was awarded the Bronze Order of the de Fleury Medal in a ceremony held at the Buffalo District Cleveland, Ohio field office led by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Commander Brig. Gen. Kimberly Peeples and Buffalo District Commander Lt. Col. Colby Krug, February 2, 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2023 Date Posted: 02.21.2023 15:32 Photo ID: 7643240 VIRIN: 230201-A-VR700-030 Resolution: 1080x573 Size: 537.05 KB Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Buffalo District's Project Engineer Luis Rivera Diaz Receives the Bronze de Fleury [Image 5 of 5], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.