    Department of the Air Force Chief of Safety Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base [Image 3 of 3]

    Department of the Air Force Chief of Safety Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt, Department of the Air Force Chief of Safety, visited Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023. While here, Leavitt, who is the safety chief for both the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force, met with Col. Rob Long, SLD 30 commander, to gain a stronger understanding of SLD 30’s mission and safety concerns. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

    This work, Department of the Air Force Chief of Safety Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

