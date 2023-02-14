U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt, Department of the Air Force Chief of Safety, visited Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023. While here, Leavitt, who is the safety chief for both the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force, met with Col. Rob Long, SLD 30 commander, to gain a stronger understanding of SLD 30’s mission and safety concerns. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2023 Date Posted: 02.21.2023 15:21 Photo ID: 7643247 VIRIN: 230214-F-XI961-1082 Resolution: 5570x3978 Size: 11.01 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Department of the Air Force Chief of Safety Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.