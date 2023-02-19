Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thunderbirds kick off Daytona 500 [Image 1 of 5]

    Thunderbirds kick off Daytona 500

    DAYTONA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Dakota Carter 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform a flyover to kick off the 2023 Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway, Florida, Feb. 19, 2023. The flyover marked the 13th consecutive year of the Thunderbirds’ performing at the Daytona 500, and celebrates the 65th Daytona 500, Nascar’s 75th anniversary, and the Thunderbirds’ 70th birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota B. Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 10:59
    Photo ID: 7642685
    VIRIN: 230219-F-IH091-1002
    Resolution: 4538x3241
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: DAYTONA, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds kick off Daytona 500 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Thunderbirds kick off Daytona 500
    Thunderbirds kick off Daytona 500
    Thunderbirds kick off Daytona 500
    Thunderbirds kick off Daytona 500
    Thunderbirds kick off Daytona 500

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Daytona 500
    Air Force
    USAFADS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT