Thunderbirds kick off Daytona 500

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform a flyover to kick off the 2023 Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway, Florida, Feb. 19, 2023. The flyover marked the 13th consecutive year of the Thunderbirds’ performing at the Daytona 500, and celebrates the 65th Daytona 500, Nascar’s 75th anniversary, and the Thunderbirds’ 70th birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota B. Carter)

Date Taken: 02.19.2023 Location: DAYTONA, FL, US