Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical Symposium [Image 2 of 2]

    Medical Symposium

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK - Capt. Miguel Cubano, commander, Fifth Fleet Surgeon, speaks to participants at the Fleet Medicine Symposium held at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Feb. 1-3, 2023. This year's symposium brought Hampton Roads area medical leadership together for training on health service support across numbered fleets. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 10:47
    Photo ID: 7642654
    VIRIN: 230203-N-XI307-1005
    Resolution: 4180x2986
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Symposium [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Medical Symposium
    Medical Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US 2nd Fleet, USFF host Fleet Medicine Symposium

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Second Fleet
    C2F
    Ready to Fight
    XI307

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT