Medical Symposium

NORFOLK - Capt. Miguel Cubano, commander, Fifth Fleet Surgeon, speaks to participants at the Fleet Medicine Symposium held at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Feb. 1-3, 2023. This year's symposium brought Hampton Roads area medical leadership together for training on health service support across numbered fleets. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

