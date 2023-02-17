Community members play in Fort Drum FMWR’s first pickleball tournament Feb. 17 inside Magrath Sports Complex. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 10:16
|Photo ID:
|7642642
|VIRIN:
|230217-A-XX986-005
|Resolution:
|4343x3301
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum FMWR Sports hosts first pickleball tourney [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum FMWR Sports hosts first pickleball tourney
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT