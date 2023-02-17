Pickleball made its first appearance inside Magrath Sports Complex on Feb. 17, as several Fort Drum community members participated in a double-elimination singles tournament. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 10:16
|Photo ID:
|7642640
|VIRIN:
|230217-A-XX986-003
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|12.09 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum FMWR Sports hosts first pickleball tourney [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum FMWR Sports hosts first pickleball tourney
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT