    George C. Marshall Awards & Leadership Seminar | 2023 [Image 12 of 12]

    George C. Marshall Awards &amp; Leadership Seminar | 2023

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Sarah Windmueller 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadet Emma Kuhrt, United States Military Academy–West Point, discusses topics with her group in a breakout session during the George C. Marshall Awards & Leadership Seminar on February 15 at Ft. Knox, Ky. The event hosted the nation's top Army ROTC and United States Military Academy Cadets in seminars and discussions with Army Senior Leaders, Defense experts, Cadre, and peers. | Photo by Sarah Windmueller, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

