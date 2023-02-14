Cadets from 5th Brigade Army ROTC listen as Col. Philbert Palmore, 5th Brigade Army ROTC commander, speaks on February 14 at Ft. Knox, Ky. The George C. Marshall Awards & Leadership Seminar hosted the nation's top Army ROTC and United States Military Academy Cadets in seminars and discussions with Army Senior Leaders, Defense experts, Cadre, and peers. | Photo by Sarah Windmueller, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

