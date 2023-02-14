Cadets from 5th Brigade Army ROTC listen as Col. Philbert Palmore, 5th Brigade Army ROTC commander, speaks on February 14 at Ft. Knox, Ky. The George C. Marshall Awards & Leadership Seminar hosted the nation's top Army ROTC and United States Military Academy Cadets in seminars and discussions with Army Senior Leaders, Defense experts, Cadre, and peers. | Photo by Sarah Windmueller, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 09:13
|Photo ID:
|7642564
|VIRIN:
|230214-A-PG511-320
|Resolution:
|2288x1525
|Size:
|294.54 KB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, George C. Marshall Awards & Leadership Seminar | 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS
